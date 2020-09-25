Coach Cal (Calvin) Sorensen born April 9,1926 in Moroni, Utah, to Niels and Blanche (Hammond) Sorensen, one of 8 children. He passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 in Hanford, CA. Cal graduated in 1944 and was inducted into the United States Army. During WWII he served in unattached Company ”C” and Company “F” 275, 70th Infantry Division. His service included “Battle of the Bulge” in Saar Basin, Germany. During his 60 consecutive days of front-line action he learned the true power of prayer. His favorite hobbies included fishing, gardening and playing the trumpet. A self-taught trumpeter he performed with the “Dew Drop Inn Band”. Cal was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ramona and all his siblings. His survivors include 5 children: Peter, Kirk (Sue), Rolf (Pam), Janine (Brent), Caleen (Kevin); 19 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; and his wife, Lorene; who all would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Valley Christian Home of Hanford for their loving care of Cal his last two years and Optimal Hospice (Jennifer). Burial services will be Friday, September 25, 10:00 am at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. Remembrances may be sent to Valley Christian Home 511 E. Malone, Hanford, CA 93230

