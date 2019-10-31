The Laney daughters are saddened to announce that their beloved father, Calvin Paul Laney Jr., passed away in October in Fresno, California at the age of 53. Calvin was loved and respected by many and he never met a stranger. He was unforgettable and left an impression on everyone he met (and not just because he was so tall). Calvin was whip-smart, outspoken, assertive and articulate, but he also had a tender heart and loved big. He was passionate about music and sports and was a star athlete in track, basketball and football at Roosevelt High School. Calvin adored his daughters, even when they exasperated him, and one of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his grandsons. Please join us in celebrating Calvin's life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sterling and Smith Funeral Home at 1103 E St., Fresno, CA 93706 at 11 a.m. Attendees of the service are also invited to share lunch with the family after the memorial service at Elite Event Venue at 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, California at 2 p.m..
Published in the Fresno Bee from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019