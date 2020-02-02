Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carla was born on September 23, 1954 in Fresno. She left us on January 20, 2020 in San Francisco to be with the Lord. At an early age, Carla's father took a job with the US State Department and with her mother and sister Diana and brother Conrad, the family moved to South America. Carla returned to Fresno to complete her senior year of high school and then on to Fresno State where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English. Carla and Darrick were married in St. John's Cathedral on September 11, 1982 and relocated to the Bay Area. While in the Bay Area Carla spent several years working in management in medical records at a few hospitals and then made a career change and worked in human resources for a non-profit children's pre-school organization. In 2004, Carla and Darrick returned to Fresno to be closer to their parents. Carla retired in 2012 from management in medical records at Kaiser to spend more time with her grandchildren. She loved to do arts and crafts projects with the grandchildren as well as attending their school and sports events. Carla was very passionate about her faith. She taught Children's Liturgy at Holy Spirit Church in Fremont and was an active and beloved member of the Queen of the Holy Family Guild at St. Anthony of Padua in Fresno. Carla enjoyed travelling. In retirement, she and Darrick would take off for short overnight trips to the Central Coast. She enjoyed day trips and multi-day trips with the car clubs she and Darrick belonged to. A family tradition of a summer vacation to Palm Springs started when their daughters were young and continued to include their grandchildren. Carla was preceded in death by her father, Carlos, and mother Bonnie. She is survived by her husband of 37 years Darrick, daughter Danielle Mitchell and her husband Steven and their children Savannah, Easton and Saige, and daughter Danessa Kemerling and her husband John and daughter Lennon. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814 Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 2, 2020

