Carmen M. Chavez

Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Light
Obituary
Carmen M. Chavez passed away peacefully. She was born Fresno, she lived and worked in California. After retiring she returned to Fresno. She was a member of St. John's Cathedral and very active in the church. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert, her sisters Clementine, Dolores, brother Mike and daughter Maxine. She is survived by her sisters Ethel and Phyllis, her children Jennette, Gary, Jacqueline, and Carmen and 21 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great grandchild. Those who knew Carmen will miss her deeply. Memorial Service Monday, July 1, 2019, 10am at Chapel of Light
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 28, 2019
