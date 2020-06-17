With her husband, Joe, holding her hand, Carmen Marquez peacefully passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 84 in Reedley, California. Carmen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, Nina, and beloved daughter. We are truly blessed to have received her love and affection. Carmen was born on January 15, 1936 to parents Miguel and Maria Guerrero in their Cutler, California home. Carmen grew up in a home rich with faith and Mexican culture. She graduated from Orosi High School and her yearbook states, "In sports she is best. " Carmen met the love of her life at her brother's wedding on June 28, 1953. Joe has shared stories of watching her play tennis from his car; she even asked Joe to stay away as he made her nervous. Carmen and Joe were married at 7 a.m. in Cutler during St. Mary's morning mass on September 25, 1954. They began their marriage and raised a beautiful family of three children: Richard, Michael and Patricia. Carmen was so very proud of all her children's accomplishments. In 1968 Carmen began working at Cutler Elementary School; she was the school's first librarian and retired in 2005 after 37 years. She tenderly called her students "little monsters. " She was a great supporter of the many students and developed great friendships with the staff at Cutler School. While the school was at summer break, Carmen spent many long hours working in the family tomato packing house. Carmen demonstrated a strong work ethic to everyone, would always arrive early and leave late from the packing house. Carmen was not only there for her family and friends but was an active member of the community. She worked on several elections as a poll worker. She took this job seriously yet we felt it provided her the opportunity to catch up with everyone and to get the latest scoop. Raised strong in her faith she passed this faith on to her children. She also volunteered at St. Mary's Parish as a Catechism teacher and served on several committees. Most importantly, Carmen loved to cook and prepare food for family, friends or even strangers. She always made sure that everyone ate well at her home and loved preparing food for any gathering. Everyone who knows her will probably say: Those were the best tamales, tacos, enchiladas, tortillas or menudo. Basically, she cooked and baked with her heart and love was always tasted in her food. Carmen leaves behind her husband, Joe, of 65 years; their children Richard (Patricia) Marquez of Granite Bay, Michael (Rachel) Marquez of Visalia, and Patricia (David) Icardi of Hollister. Carmen was blessed later in life to become a grandmother of three: Cathrina Madrigal, Celina Merrit and Larry Morris with the marriage of her son Michael. Carmen is also survived by her brother, Conrad Guerrero, of Clovis; sister-in-laws Lucy Guerrero of San Diego; Mary Marquez of Cutler; Jennie Cantu of Bakersfield; Stella Marquez of Orosi; Marylou Marquez of San Diego; and brother-in-law Bernard Marquez of Selma. Welcoming Carmen in heaven are her parents Miguel & Maria Guerrero; infant son; brother Rawley Guerrero; sisters Molly Santellan, Ernestine Provencio, Emily Perez, and Irene Guerrero. Carmen also leaves behind many god-children, several nieces and nephews, along with numerous friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Gary Mimura, Dr. Shyam Bhaskar, and the compassionate staff at Palm Village for their care of Carmen. A celebration of life will be held late summer or early autumn when family and friends can finally hug. Visitation for up to 60 people will be held at Dopkins Chapel, Dinuba, California on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. at Dopkins Chapel. The funeral mass for up to 100 people will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Cutler California. Interment will immediately follow at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Given Covid-19's several limitations, everyone's health and safety is of great concern. We understand the physical distancing but yet closely feel the prayers of all. Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 South 'J' Street, Dinuba, California (559)591-1919

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store