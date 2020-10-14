Carmine DePiano

August 25, 1946 - October 5, 2020

Reno, Nevada - Carmine passed away after a long battle with dementia and diabetes.

Survived by his wife Suzan of 46 years, Seth (California), Cody and Brooke (Michigan), Poppy to Jade, Nico, Gino of Michigan, Katelyn of Reno, Dylan, of Las Vegas.

Siblings, Joe (Roberta) of AZ., Michael (Alice) of Calif., Debbie of Calif.

Preceding his parents, sister, Peggy, granddaugther Gianna, sister-in-law, Vicki Chegwin.

He loved to fish and golf (sometimes)

Most of all he loved his family!

Cremation thru Science Care, in hopes of finding a cure of these diseases.

A Celebration of Life will be held next summer.





