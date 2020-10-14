1/
Carmine DePiano
1946 - 2020
Carmine DePiano
August 25, 1946 - October 5, 2020
Reno, Nevada - Carmine passed away after a long battle with dementia and diabetes.
Survived by his wife Suzan of 46 years, Seth (California), Cody and Brooke (Michigan), Poppy to Jade, Nico, Gino of Michigan, Katelyn of Reno, Dylan, of Las Vegas.
Siblings, Joe (Roberta) of AZ., Michael (Alice) of Calif., Debbie of Calif.
Preceding his parents, sister, Peggy, granddaugther Gianna, sister-in-law, Vicki Chegwin.
He loved to fish and golf (sometimes)
Most of all he loved his family!
Cremation thru Science Care, in hopes of finding a cure of these diseases.
A Celebration of Life will be held next summer.


Published in Fresno Bee from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
