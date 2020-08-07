1/1
Carol Ann (Cobb) Rice
1935 - 2020
Carol Ann (Cobb)Rice was born August 8, 1935 in Fresno, Ca. Her parents Lovie Fae (Steele)and Wilson Vincent Cobb raised her in Fresno while she attended Hamilton Jr. High school and Fresno High school, graduating in 1953. She was instrumental in orchestrating the reunions for the class reunions ever since she graduated.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ted B Lewis of Fresno, father of her two surviving children; Scott, (Renata) and daughter Corey Lewis of Phoenix, AZ and daughter Cari (Edward) Hager of Tollhouse, CA. She was also proceeded in death by her husband Dr. Richard Rice of Dinuba, father of her two step daughters Kim (Chris) Lindell of Cortez, CO., Kari Bettencourt of Sonoma, CA and step son Kevin Rice of Big Bear, CA and his children Samantha and Cameron. Her sister Peggy (Guy) Goodpaster of Fresno, her sister-in-law Bette (Steve) George of Saltana, CA and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carol came from a family of bookkeepers and was a natural, self taught bookkeeper. She worked for a variety of big companies and non-profits in Fresno over the years and truly had a love for her work. In retirement she volunteered her bookkeeping skills to several non-profits organizations including the Alta District Historical Society, The Exchange Club of Fresno, Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, Fresno Cancer Survivors Peer group, and Fresno High Alumni Association. In addition to her volunteer work she was also a dedicated golfer, golfing everywhere she could whenever she could. She was also known as an amazing hostess and lived to entertain, hosting many memorable parties each year.

In April of 2019 she ignited a spark with a fellow classmate, Larry Diel of Nevada City, CA. She was "on top of the world" and "over the moon" at the time of her unexpected passing. She will be sorely missed by many family, friends and associates. In honor of her memory please make a donation in her honor to a charity or cause.

Carol and Dick were interned together at Belmont Memorial cemetery in Fresno, CA on August 7, 2020 in a private family ceremony. There will be an additional internment at Smith Mountain cemetery in Sultana, CA October 30, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 7, 2020.
