Carol Champion
1936 - 2020
Carol Champion
May 25, 1936 - October 5, 2020
Fresno, California - Carol Lee Champion was born on May 25, 1936. She passed away on October 5, 2020, after suffering from Alzheimer's for the last few years. Carol was born in Fresno, California to Jack and Ethel Busick. Except for a period during World War II living in Calexico, she lived her entire life in Fresno. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1954. Once all her children were in school, she returned to college and earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Fresno State. She worked for the State of California for 30 years.
She loved to travel and was able to visit many places and have many adventures. While a member of the Red Hat Society, she made many good friends and had fun times with them. She enjoyed weekends and vacations at the coast. She loved her many house plants and would spend hours tending to them. On weekends in the Fall, you could find her cheering on the Bulldogs and the Raiders.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia, son, Bruce and his wife Linda, son Robert and his wife Christie, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and beloved dog Merlin.
The family would like to thank her caretakers at Paintbrush Assisted Living and Memory Care and the hospice care workers for their tender care.
No services will be held. The family requests any remembrances be made in her memory to the Monterey Bay Aquarium at 885 Cannery Row, Monterey CA 93940 or montereybayaquarium.org


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno, CA 93721
5592660666
