Carol Jefford cherished family more than anything else. She was the second eldest of four children and at 15 her mother died. Carol dropped out of school to work and parent her siblings, a testament to her strength and tenacity. You could count on her being at all your games, ceremonies, and events. Carol had a quiet and humble yet powerful gift of presence. She was also outspoken, obstinate, and unapologetically herself. She was a straight shooter, as you never had to guess what she thought or felt. Carol always showed up for the challenges and tasks of her life with commitment and perseverance. She never felt herself a victim, and approached life with positivity. She treated all beings with respect and dignity, and had great faith in others' character. To know her was to love her. She passed in the company of her family. Service- 6/13/19, 6PM- 2903 Ashcroft Ave, Clovis.