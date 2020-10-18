Carol MackechnieJuly 20, 1930 - October 9, 2020Fresno, California - Carol McGill MackechnieCarol was born in Whittier, CA on July 20, 1930. She passed peacefully in her home on Friday, October 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.Carol graduated from Taft High School in 1948 where she made lifelong friends. She attended Pomona College.Carol met and married the love of her life, Alan Howard Mackechnie in 1950. They were married 59 years before his passing.As a young wife and mother Carol was active in Brownies, Girl Scouts, PTA, Junior League of Fresno, and Holiday Guild of VCH. She gave generously of her time and creative talents.Carol loved playing bridge, entertaining and visiting Cayucos. She was happiest when her home was filled with family.She is proceed in death by her parents, Beatrice and Robert McGill, her husband and her brother Robert McGill, Jr. of Red Bluff, CA.She is survived by her daughter, Karen Brown, son in law Carl , and grandson Patrick Brown. Her son Robert Mackechnie, daughter in law Kristi, granddaughters Chelsey Bricker, Jamie Mackechnie Hogue, husband Jordan Hogue and great grandson Rowan James Hogue. Her son Mike Mackechnie, daughter in law Kathleen and grandchildren, Nicholas, Grace, and Alexnder Mackechnie.The family is eternally grateful for the kindness and loving care offered by Right at Home staff and Hinds Hospice.There will be no services. There will be a gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hinds Hospice, Valley Children's Healthcare, or the Republican National Party.