Carol Mae Wood-Gilham Born December 25, 1949 in Parker AZ -Died October 5, 2019 in Lindsay CA. Carol was Full Blooded Native American Indian from the Navajo Tribe. She loved the outdoors, horseback riding, camping and lots of travel to new places. She enjoyed her arts and crafts work which she was very good at, mostly drawings and painting. She enjoyed taking care of her dogs and cats on the ranch. Carol is survived by John E. Gilham, Jr her husband of 25 years, his son and daughter and 4 grandchildren. She leaves behind her mother Irene Gatewood, sisters Myrtle Wood, Tina Kruger and Lorraine Ortiz. She has many Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces and Cousins. A Memorial service will be held on October 26, 2019 at St James Anglican Church 600 E. Hermosa St. at @ 2:00pm
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 16, 2019