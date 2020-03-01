Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Winter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Winter passed suddenly at her home in Placerville Ca on 12/3/2019 at the age of 65. Carol was born in Woodland Ca on 6/4/1954 to Werner and Joan Lipton. Carol spent most of her early life in Fresno Ca graduating from McLane High School in 1972 and California State University Fresno in 1976. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Carol met her husband Rod Winter in 1970 and they married on 10/19/1979. Carol worked at American Airlines as did her husband who was an International Captain for 34 years. They traveled the world together. Carol was an avid jogger, skier, and a serious cyclist. She belonged to and rode with many clubs in the Sacramento area and considered her fellow cyclists her extended family. She always came back with a huge smile and stories from her many rides. Carol is survived by her husband, daughters Amber and Jill Winter of Pollock Pines CA, mother Joan Lipton of Fresno CA, sister Marian London of San Jose CA, and brother Allen Linov of Boston MA. A celebration of Carol's life will be on Saturday 3/14/2020 at the Shadow Ridge Ranch, 3700 Fort Jim Rd in Placerville CA, from 12-3pm. Pictures and stories of her wonderful life appreciated. Carol Winter passed suddenly at her home in Placerville Ca on 12/3/2019 at the age of 65. Carol was born in Woodland Ca on 6/4/1954 to Werner and Joan Lipton. Carol spent most of her early life in Fresno Ca graduating from McLane High School in 1972 and California State University Fresno in 1976. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Carol met her husband Rod Winter in 1970 and they married on 10/19/1979. Carol worked at American Airlines as did her husband who was an International Captain for 34 years. They traveled the world together. Carol was an avid jogger, skier, and a serious cyclist. She belonged to and rode with many clubs in the Sacramento area and considered her fellow cyclists her extended family. She always came back with a huge smile and stories from her many rides. Carol is survived by her husband, daughters Amber and Jill Winter of Pollock Pines CA, mother Joan Lipton of Fresno CA, sister Marian London of San Jose CA, and brother Allen Linov of Boston MA. A celebration of Carol's life will be on Saturday 3/14/2020 at the Shadow Ridge Ranch, 3700 Fort Jim Rd in Placerville CA, from 12-3pm. Pictures and stories of her wonderful life appreciated. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close