Carole Hogan
April 1, 1950 - October 19, 2020
Clovis, California - Carole Jean Hogan, 70, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home of natural causes. She was born in Paso Robles, CA to Gene & Inez Fundel. She married Dennis Hogan on October 15, 1971.
Carole is survived by her children- son, Jonathon Hogan & his wife, Barbara Coy-Hogan, daughter, Kelli Hogan & her husband, Adrian Ramos and grandchildren Christian Hogan & Victoria Ramos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, father, & mother. As well as her sister Donna Ross & brother Bud Ross.
The funeral service & burial will be held at 9am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at The Clovis Cemetery District.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 26, 2020.