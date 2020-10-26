Carole Hogan

April 1, 1950 - October 19, 2020

Clovis, California - Carole Jean Hogan, 70, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home of natural causes. She was born in Paso Robles, CA to Gene & Inez Fundel. She married Dennis Hogan on October 15, 1971.

Carole is survived by her children- son, Jonathon Hogan & his wife, Barbara Coy-Hogan, daughter, Kelli Hogan & her husband, Adrian Ramos and grandchildren Christian Hogan & Victoria Ramos.

She was preceded in death by her husband, father, & mother. As well as her sister Donna Ross & brother Bud Ross.

The funeral service & burial will be held at 9am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at The Clovis Cemetery District.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store