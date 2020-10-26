1/1
Clovis, California - Carole Jean Hogan, 70, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home of natural causes. She was born in Paso Robles, CA to Gene & Inez Fundel. She married Dennis Hogan on October 15, 1971.
Carole is survived by her children- son, Jonathon Hogan & his wife, Barbara Coy-Hogan, daughter, Kelli Hogan & her husband, Adrian Ramos and grandchildren Christian Hogan & Victoria Ramos.
She was preceded in death by her husband, father, & mother. As well as her sister Donna Ross & brother Bud Ross.
The funeral service & burial will be held at 9am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at The Clovis Cemetery District.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral service
09:00 AM
The Clovis Cemetery District
Funeral services provided by
Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis
1302 Clovis Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 298-7536
3 entries
October 25, 2020
I love you, lady, you were one of the finest humans on this Earth. We laughed and had a lot of good times together. I will forever miss you. ❤❤❤
Laurie Phelps
Friend
October 25, 2020
I love you Aunt Carole! Prayers and Condolences to the entire family. You will be greatly missed.
Janine Chavez
Family
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. 1Cor.1:3-4
