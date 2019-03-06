Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLE L. MITCHELL. View Sign

Carole L. Mitchell who has died Saturday February 23, 2019 at the age of 68 after suffering from brain cancer, was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. Carole was born on June 7, 1950 in Fresno, CA to Elwood and Imogene Ollenberger. She attended Sierra High School in Tollhouse, CA and then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History, and 2 Master's Degrees in History and Greek Civilization, at Fresno Pacific University. Carole is preceded in death by her husband John K. Mitchell, and her parents Elwood and Imogene Ollenberger. She is survived by her four children Denise, Dennis, David and Jennifer; her 8 grandchildren Hannah, Samuel, Grant, Kendall, Hazel, Jaxon, Harper and Presley. A service will be held at 10 am Saturday March 9, 2019 at North Pointe Community Church, 4625 W Palo Alto Ave., Fresno, CA 93722. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 6, 2019

