Carole S. Ruelas
Carole Ruelas passed peacefully into heaven on March 9, 2020. Today she would have been celebrating 72 years of age. Carole was born on June 18, 1948 and graduated from Fresno High in 1966. A few short years later she began her journey as a young single mother pursuing a career in the field of education. She loved working with children and served for over 30 years as a secretary and librarian in the K-12 school system. Carole will always be remembered as a smart and independent woman who loved to cook, lend a helping hand to those in need, and spend time near the ocean. Some of her happiest years were those living in San Diego, where she enjoyed exploring the city, listening to live jazz music by the bay, and of course, writing down and trying new recipes. No one could deny Carole's mischievous sense of humor and playful spirit, nor her determination to live her life on her own terms. She loved fiercely and for that we are forever blessed. Carole is survived by her daughter, Dr. Shelley Ruelas-Bischoff and son-in-law Dr. Wayne Bischoff, her sister Gilda (husband Durbin), her nieces and nephews Vincent, Jeanie, Deidre, Rose, and Micah, and many other extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Guadalupe "Luo" Renteria Miles, her father Gilbert Garcia, and her sisters Nadine and Kathy. A private family ceremony was held given restrictions on social gatherings imposed by Covid-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 18, 2020.
