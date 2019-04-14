Carole Snow Jacoby, 81, passed away, peacefully, March 11, 2019, in Newport Beach, California, leaving many loved ones. Carole was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and businesswoman. She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law, Jason MacDonald and her grandson, Jackson of Seal Beach, California. Surviving is her sister, Anne Vandergrift, brothers, Ralph Snow and Jim Snow. She was a well-known Real Estate Agent/Broker in Fresno for nearly 50 years. After working for some of Fresno's largest Real Estate brokerages, in 1998, she opened Carole Jacoby & Co. Real Estate. Carole was a member of Calvary Worship Center, Fresno Sunrise Rotary, and Fresno Republican Women. She was lively, fun to be around, and most who met her would not forget her, she will be truly be missed by all who were fortunate to have known her. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, April 20, 2019. Please visit : Carole Jennifer Jacoby Facebook page for more details.