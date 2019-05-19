Caroline, was born July 22, 1917 in Malaga, Ca. to John and Mamie Alavezos. She had 5 brothers and 4 sisters and was the last surviving sibling. Mom married the love of her life Ed in 1937 til his passing in 1975. They moved to Fresno and started their family, 2 sons, Ed and Bob, and a daughter Kathy Mitchel. Mom was employed for many years as a server for C.U.S.D. until her retirement. She continued to cook and host potlucks for family and friends. Meme was predeceased by her parents, siblings, husband and son Ed. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Kay, son Bob, (Pam) daughter Kathy, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and many extended family members. Family meant everything to mom, and she meant everything to family. Our Meme will be dearly missed. Graveside services will be held at Clovis Cemetery May 22nd, Wednesday @ 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 19, 2019