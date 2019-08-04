Carolyn May Davis, age 61, passed away at her home in Clovis, surrounded by family on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after battling with breast cancer. She was born on January 23, 1958, in Sacramento, to George and Jeanne (Lawler) Jenkins. She was a 1976 graduate of Clovis High School where she met and later married Mark Davis on August 26, 1977. Carolyn was a creative soul who lived life to the fullest with love, compassion and dedication to family, friends, her church and Camp Keola. She truly had a servant's heart, always ready to share a hug, a meal or a story to help people laugh and feel welcome. She is survived by her husband, Mark; son, Justin; daughter-in-law, Cheryl (May) Davis; granddaughter, Alexandra Grace Davis; sisters, Kathleen, Jeanne and Patti Jenkins; brother, George Jenkins; three nieces, a nephew, and many cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Carolyn touched are invited to a memorial service at Mennonite Community Church, 5015 E. Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA, 93727 at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and celebrate her life. Gifts/donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Camp Keola at the church address. Carolyn lives now in those she touched...... Peace.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019