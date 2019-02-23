Carolyn Giffen Peck and a Few of her Favorite Things Carolyn Peck was the most young at heart person you'd ever meet. She was born in Fresno, CA on November 13, 1927 to Russell and Ruth Giffen. She graduated from Dos Palos High School and went on to attend Cal Berkeley, where she met the love of her life, Norman Sumner Peck. They were married in September 1946 and had eight children. They lived in San Francisco for a short time before moving back to Fresno County, where she farmed until the day she died. In 1949 Carolyn, along with her sister Patty Randall, Agnes Crockett, Gail Goodwin, and Helen Maupin, began a massive campaign to raise funds, and develop the guild system for a Children's Hospital in the Central Valley. Carolyn is a founding member of the Holiday Boutique Guild. In 1952 Carolyn's hard work was realized when Valley Children's Hospital opened it's doors for patients. Over the next 67 years, Carolyn would continue to advocate and work hard as a "founding mother" of Valley Children's Hospital. These are few of Carolyn's favorite things: Cal Football; golf at Sunnyside, Pasatiempo and San Joaquin; Seabright Beach; Palm Springs in January; trips to Santa Cruz; Christmas; Gone with the Wind and Sound of Music; cheeseburgers and milkshakes; laughing with those she loved; tennis; San Francisco girls shopping trips; cashmere and loafers; She was also very patriotic and loved the United States of America. Carolyn's greatest loves are: God, the Blessed Mother, and the Catholic church; her husband Sum; and farming. She was most proud of her eight kids: Mike, Kit, Pat, Kelly, Murphy, Amy, Duffy, and Katie. And she loved her 22 grandchildren "The Cousins" and 29 great grand-children. The joy and laughter they all shared was a huge blessing and will live on. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband Sumner, her sons Pat and Duffy, and grandsons, Johnny Hopkins and Cory Peck. Carolyn will forever be missed by her children and their spouses, grandchildren, and her dear friend Michel Noblat, She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, whom she adored. The family would like to thank Carolyn's wonderful caregivers, Genieve, Sam, Liz, and Sally for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be sent to Valley Children's Hospital. We will always love you like a rock! Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048