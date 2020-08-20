Carolyn Irene Nichols passed away on May 25, 2020 of a heart attack; she was 74. She was born March 2, 1946 to Stephen and Laurel Crawford in Sanger, California. Carolyn was the second of five children and is preceded in death by her father, mother, and younger brother Dusty. She is survived by her brothers Dick, Ed, and Jim, her two daughters Kriss Pope and Debbie Edwards and son Steve Nichols; seven grandchildren: Matt Pope, Amber Funk, Bekki Pope, Brian Edwards, Katie Pope, Kinzie and Hunter Nichols; two great grandsons: Oliver & August Funk; nieces (Leslie, Emily, Vanessa), and nephews (Zane, John, Morgan, Travis). Everyone who knew Carolyn remembers of her love of poetry and butterflies, and her strong belief in God. Carolyn wrote many poems throughout her life and enjoyed sharing these with others. She wrote the following dedication in one of her poetry books; "As we reflect on the transformation of a butterfly from a cocoon, we can see how God in His infinite grace and wisdom can change our lives". Carolyn described herself as a daddy's girl and used this expression even at 74 years old when she talked about her dad. Memorial Service for Carolyn will be held at the Sanger Cemetery at 10:00am on Friday, August 21, 2020.

