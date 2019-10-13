Carolyn Jan Miller passed away on October 8, 2019 after a recent lingering illness. Jan, a long time resident of Fresno, was born January 19, 1933 in Sacramento, CA. She retired from the phone company after 31 years. Jan was survived by: her sister, Joan St Clair and Joan's husband Donald St Clair of Oroville CA, and her brother William Miller and his wife Linda Miller of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jan was supported by her very good friends, Sharon and Edward Miller, and Paul Stockburger of Fresno while living in Fresno. For a number of years, Jan lived in Oroville, CA with her mother Evelyn Miller now deceased, close to her sister and nieces and their family members, before returning to Fresno.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019