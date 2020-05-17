Carolyn Noble, age 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1936 in Ogden, Utah. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. When she wasn't with her family she was enjoying one of her many hobbies that included cooking, gardening and reading. Carolyn also worked part-time at Belle Quinn's Dress Shop. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bill Noble. She is survived by her daughter, Patti Kisling and her husband George; son, Jeff Noble and is wife Lori; and grandchildren Nikki Kisling, Tyler Kisling and his wife Ashley, and Brooke and Shelby Noble. A private graveside service will be held at Clovis Cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020. Remembrances may be made to Valley Caregiver Resource Center.

