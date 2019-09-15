It is with a heavy heart the family of Carolyn Silva announces her passing on Friday, August 30, 2019 after a graceful and dignified battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Carolyn was born December 31, 1942 to Floyd and Verlie (Billie) Black in Guadalupe, California. She attended high school and college in Santa Maria, California where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Melvyn Silva. Their life's journey led them to Fresno, California where they proudly built a home and raised four children.

Although Carolyn's full-time job was as a mother, her beauty and artistic flair led her to additional pursuits. She consulted and modeled for John Robert Powers Modeling agency for many years. She also became the face of Polaroid Camera company for the Central Valley as the lead demonstrator. After Carolyn's children grew up and became more independent, she started her final career as a barber.

Carolyn enjoyed crafting, painting, and attending Fresno State sporting events. She was an avid Red Waver, travelling to many out of state trips to watch her Bulldogs in action! Some of Carolyn's happiest times where spent lounging at the coast. She enjoyed the black sand beaches of Tahiti, the islands of the Caribbean, and the aqua blue gulf of Cancun, Mexico. The annual excursions to the Maui and Cayucos beach houses hold very cherished memories of Carolyn for the entire family.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Melvyn; her son, Craig Silva; son, Mark Silva and wife Natalie; daughter, Tracy Pennell and husband Robert; daughter, Mechelle Kammermeier and husband Mark; and six grandchildren, Max, Paxton, Cole, Callyn, Grace, and Tavish. You are forever in our hearts and memories.

We would like to extend much appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at Somerford Place. Their compassion and patience will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's research organization in Carolyn's name at 550 W. Alluvial, Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93711.