Carrol Eugene Rice, 88, a native of Hardy County, Arkansas, and
a resident of the Central Valley since the age of 13, passed away
in Fresno on Monday, May 13, 2019. Carrol grew up in Hanford,
California where he graduated from Hanford High School.
He later served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean War.
Returning to Hanford following his Military Service he worked for
the U.S. Postal Service and along with his wife Danna operated
Child Day Care Nursery Schools in Kings County during the 1970's
and 1980's. A man who liked to keep busy he also sold insurance
and automobiles for a time. In the community he attended Glad
Tidings Church in Hanford. Retiring from the Post Office and
selling their nursery schools he and his wife relocated to Oakhurst
where he went to work in Yosemite National Park as a member
of the Teamsters Union driving the trams to the Big Trees for the
tourists and helped in traffic control in the park. His good natured
personality was a good fit as an ambassador for good will in
the Park.
In addition to his parents, Carrol was preceded in death by his wife Danna in 2006 and
by a sister Alta.
Carrol is survived by his 2 sons, Hannie Rice and Randy Rice both of Las Vegas.
He is the brother of Dale Rice of Arroyo Grande, Ca and Norman Rice of Minnesota.
He is the grandfather of Justin and Landon Rice and survived by two great grandchildren, Kirsten and Cody Rice.
A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Gettysburg Park,
2995 Burl Avenue, Clovis, CA 93619 from 5 PM to 10 PM.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 23, 2019