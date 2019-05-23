Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrol Eugene Rice. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM Gettysburg Park 2995 Burl Avenue Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Carrol Eugene Rice, 88, a native of Hardy County, Arkansas, and

a resident of the Central Valley since the age of 13, passed away

in Fresno on Monday, May 13, 2019. Carrol grew up in Hanford,

California where he graduated from Hanford High School.



He later served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the

Returning to Hanford following his Military Service he worked for

the U.S. Postal Service and along with his wife Danna operated

Child Day Care Nursery Schools in Kings County during the 1970's

and 1980's. A man who liked to keep busy he also sold insurance

and automobiles for a time. In the community he attended Glad

Tidings Church in Hanford. Retiring from the Post Office and

selling their nursery schools he and his wife relocated to Oakhurst

where he went to work in Yosemite National Park as a member

of the Teamsters Union driving the trams to the Big Trees for the

tourists and helped in traffic control in the park. His good natured

personality was a good fit as an ambassador for good will in

the Park.



In addition to his parents, Carrol was preceded in death by his wife Danna in 2006 and

by a sister Alta.



Carrol is survived by his 2 sons, Hannie Rice and Randy Rice both of Las Vegas.

He is the brother of Dale Rice of Arroyo Grande, Ca and Norman Rice of Minnesota.

He is the grandfather of Justin and Landon Rice and survived by two great grandchildren, Kirsten and Cody Rice.

A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Gettysburg Park,

