Carroll Emmett Kerney was born in Fresno July 16,1928 and peacefully passed away June 15, 2019. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1946 he joined the Army and served in Korea from 1946 thru 1948. Carroll worked as a warehouseman for Charles McMurry and Co. He lived a full and active life during which he traveled much of the world managing to visit every U.S state capital along the way. Hunting for treasures at thrift stores, estate and yard sales was his hobby, but his real passion was collecting automobile license plates from all over the world. Last, but not least he loved playing the penny slots at Chukchansi Casino perhaps wearing one of his many t-shirts he accumulated in his travels. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Emma, brother Charles Jr., sister Charlene Thomas, wife Joyce Ann and son Larry. Survived by daughter Dawna, son Mark both of Fresno, daughter-in-law Linda of Clovis, three grandsons and their spouses Bryan and Jeanne of Pacific Grove, Kevin and Pepper of Clovis, Marko and Priscilla of Fresno, great grand children Kylie, Stone, Dane, Jillian, Carson, Nova, Champ, Cheyenne, Josiah and his loving companion Aldina Lehman. The family is grateful to the staff at Caring Homes and especially care providers Rebecca and Barbara and St. Mary's hospice nurse Jackie. As per his wishes there will be no services. Donations may be made in his name to SPCA 103 S. Hughes Fresno 93706. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019

