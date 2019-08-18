Cary Allen Williams, born March 6, 1970 went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 11, 2019. He was born in Fresno, CA to Carl Williams Sr and Elvenia Oden Dela Cruz. After moving to Seaside, CA, the family returned to Fresno during Cary's elementary school days where he remained a Fresno resident. Cary is survived by his wife Janet Williams, son Blake Williams, step-daughters, Isabelle Cooper and Katie Cooper, mother Elvenia Oden Dela Cruz, step-father Roger Dela Cruz Sr, siblings Carl Allen Williams Jr, Tammy Darlene Johnson, and Roger Dela Cruz Jr, Aunt Florence, Aunt Ann, 5 nieces and nephews and numerous other family members. Cary was preceded in death by his father, Carl Williams Sr, Uncles Ivan and John, Aunt Ellen and nephew Carl Allen Williams III. Cary owned Sergeant Lock, and worked for Tamarack Pest Control, Cabinet Connection and Fresno Community Hospital. He was a member of Woodward Park Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and liked "anything with an engine that went fast". Cary never met a stranger, and would always share the about the love of Jesus and how God changed his life wherever he went. A Celebration of Cary's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodward Park Baptist Church, 1801 E. Teague Ave, Fresno, CA 93720.