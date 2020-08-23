1/1
Catherine B. Milikien
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine B. Milikien of Hanford, CA, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020. Known to some friends as Nickey, and others as Katie, she was born in Hankinson, North Dakota, on September 18, 1928, where she was one of eight children. In 1960 she married Herb Milikien, and they lived in Northern California with their three children: Lesli (George), Doug (Susan), and Ben (Judy). She attended nursing school in Auburn, CA, then moved to Hanford in the late 1980s to work as a nurse in Corcoran. She retired in 2010 and spent her time traveling, swimming, reading, gardening, and keeping in touch with her many friends. There will be a memorial service in her honor on August 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service
100 Bush Street
Hanford, CA 93230
(559) 582-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved