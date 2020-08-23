Catherine B. Milikien of Hanford, CA, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020. Known to some friends as Nickey, and others as Katie, she was born in Hankinson, North Dakota, on September 18, 1928, where she was one of eight children. In 1960 she married Herb Milikien, and they lived in Northern California with their three children: Lesli (George), Doug (Susan), and Ben (Judy). She attended nursing school in Auburn, CA, then moved to Hanford in the late 1980s to work as a nurse in Corcoran. She retired in 2010 and spent her time traveling, swimming, reading, gardening, and keeping in touch with her many friends. There will be a memorial service in her honor on August 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford, CA.

