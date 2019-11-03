Catherine Green

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
CPDES Hall
172 W. Jefferson Ave.
Fresno, CA
Obituary
Catherine is survived by her mother, Betty Green; sisters, Susan McCoy and Patrice Woolhouse; three nieces and a nephew, and beloved extended family members, all of whom she truly adored. She is preceded in death by her father Kenneth "Red" Green.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the CPDES Hall located at 172 W. Jefferson Ave., Fresno, 93706.

Remembrances can be sent to Washington Unified Education Foundation (WUEF) C/O Cathy Green Memorial Scholarship 7950 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93706

Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 3, 2019
