Catherine is survived by her mother, Betty Green; sisters, Susan McCoy and Patrice Woolhouse; three nieces and a nephew, and beloved extended family members, all of whom she truly adored. She is preceded in death by her father Kenneth "Red" Green.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the CPDES Hall located at 172 W. Jefferson Ave., Fresno, 93706.
Remembrances can be sent to Washington Unified Education Foundation (WUEF) C/O Cathy Green Memorial Scholarship 7950 S. Elm Ave., Fresno, CA 93706