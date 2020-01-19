After living a very blessed, and full life, Cecelia went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020. She was born in Sacramento on December 30, 1928 along with her identical twin sister, Mary. She graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School in 1947. Cecelia married her high school sweetheart, James Magnus Reinhart, in 1948 and they had 6 children. Barbara (Rick), Mary (Bob), Gary (Gail), Pamela (Allen), Joseph and Thomas (Tammie).

They enjoyed many things together. Some of which were; camping, hiking, square dancing and especially family gatherings. Following in her mother's footsteps, she enjoyed sewing for her daughters, which included a wedding dress all three girls shared. Later in her life, her passion for sewing led her to the ministry, for impoverished girls called Dress A Girl Around The World. Cecelia enjoyed being a stay at home mom until 1975 when she began working in food services at Hoover High School where her 4 oldest children had graduated. She retired in 1989. After the passing of her beloved, she married Jim Weeks. They enjoyed traveling across America and Canada in their RV, playing games, square dancing, became active Moose Lodge members and together they restored her childhood home. After his passing, she continued her love for square dancing where she met and married Jim Garrison. They enjoyed traveling together, especially cruising many parts of the world as well as remaining active members with the Moose Lodge. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, her grandson, Brian Herd and her 3 "Jims." She was the best mom and grandma. Remembrances may be made in her name to the following : Valley Regional Hospice, Moose Lodge 535, Dress a Girl @ Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabriollo College Drive Aptos, Ca 95003