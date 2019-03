Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cecil Ira Davis of Sanger was born on May 23, 1918 in Kentucky to parents, Donna Belle and Lorenzo Dow Davis. Although he was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Cecil was fondly referred to as "Grandpa" by many. On Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 100, Cecil went to join his beloved wife, Hattie Davis, in heaven. When Cecil was two years old, his family moved to Fresno, California. He graduated from Duncan Polytechnical High School in Fresno. After his graduation, Cecil went to work for San Joaquin Light and Power Company, later known as Pacific, Gas, & Electric, as an elevator operator. He eventually moved to the electrical department. Cecil attended and was a member of the Church of Christ in Fresno when he met his future wife, Hattie. On January 12, 1939, they were married at his family home with Cecil's father presiding in the ceremony. They were happily married for 75 years at the time of Hattie's death on July 16, 2014. Prior to WWII , Cecil and Hattie lived in Fresno where they had two daughters: Sharon Elizabeth Davis in 1940 and Marilyn Lee Davis in 1942. At the beginning of WWII, Cecil joined the United States Navy . After his induction and training in electrical maintenance, Cecil was assigned to the destroyer, USS Norman Scott where he served until the end of the war. Upon his return home, Cecil returned to his work at PG & E. In 1947, Cecil and Hattie had a third child, David Charles Davis. In 1949, Cecil and his family moved to Sanger, California, where he worked for PG & E as a trouble man. Twenty years later, he became the Service Manager in Fresno overseeing the gas and electric service men in the service department. After his retirement, he continued to work as an independent electrician for 10 years. In addition to his expertise as an electrician, Cecil was known for his passion to build. While renting a home for his family in Sanger, Cecil built the family home on Bethel Avenue where he and Hattie raised their three children. Cecil and Hattie eventually built a mountain cabin near Meadow Lakes where their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren celebrated many special occasions and created beautiful memories for their family. Cecil lived an amazing life and was an inspiration to everyone around him. He was a member of the Woodward Park Church of Christ in Fresno where he attended services faithfully every Sunday. He was always available to help his family and friends with anything from science fair projects, laying bricks, building a house, to wiring a circuit breaker. He was also known for sharing tomatoes, avocados, lemons, and oranges which he proudly grew in his back yard. Those who knew him would often find a special delivered box on their front porch and knew exactly who they were from. He will be forever missed and remembered as a kind, hard-working, admirable, and faithful man. In addition to his wife, Hattie, Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, Donna and LD Davis; his sister, Grace Mahan of San Jose; and his daughter, Sharon Davis Spain, of Escondido. Cecil is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Davis Wallin and her husband, Charles, of Sanger; his son, Dr. David Davis, and his wife, Robin, of Sheridan; his son-in-law William Spain of Escondido; and his sister, Virginia Bane, of Pollock Pines. Cecil is also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home in Sanger on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held at Sanger Cemetery on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:30 A.M., followed by a Memorial Service at Woodward Park Church of Christ in Fresno at 11:00 A.M. Remembrances may be made to the Woodward Park Church of Christ, 7886 N. Millbrook, Fresno, CA 93720. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

