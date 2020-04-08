My husband was a very sweet, kind and giving person. His family and friends meant everything to him. Cecil R. Burkhart, age 80 passed away peacefully on March 25,2020 due to Congestive Heart Failure. He was born on April 8,1939 in Hanna, Oklahoma to Cecil and Naomi Burkhart who proceeded him in death. You could always find Cecil at the casino both locally and in Las Vegas, his love for the card games brought him so much joy. Cecil graduated from Clovis High School, Class of 1957, his high school years and friendships meant a lot to him. He served in the Air National Guards, graduated from Fresno State. Cecil was a school teacher, he taught for 37 years at Homan Elementary. Cecil is survived by his wife, Kim Burkhart; son, Marc Burkhart; daughter, Jennifer Celaya (Jeremy); three grandchildren Tyler, Kyley and Toby Celaya father-in-law, Phillip Casey, Sr.; mother-in-law, Joyce Sabbatini; sister-in-law, Tamara Marsh (Francis), sister-in-law, Phyllis Clark (Joe) and brother-in-law, Phil Casey, Jr. (Tancy). Cecil also leaves numerous nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. Special thanks to Doctors Kevin Kodama, M.D., John Telles, M.D., Kanwar Mahal, M.D., for the care they provided to my husband. Arrangements are with Boice Funeral Home in Clovis, Ca. With all of my love to my Husband Spook, you meant the world to me and it was an honor to be your wife.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 8, 2020