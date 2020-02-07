Chandra Sekhar Brahma was born in 1941 in Calcutta, India to Uma Rani and Nalini Kanta Brahma, the Dean of Presidency College. Dr. Brahma then earned his graduate degrees in civil engineering; MS in 1965 at Michigan State University and PhD at Ohio State University in 1969. Upon graduation, he began in private engineering and was the senior project engineer for the construction of the Washington Metro and the Water Immersion Facility for the Johnson Space Center. He always had an innate desire to teach, and began an academic career at Fresno State University in 1980. He has always been an ardent and steadfast supporter of equality and opportunity for minorities and women in engineering. As a chair of the ASCE committee on minorities, he developed and promoted a summer institute, a video entitled Dream your own Dreams, and a coloring book, Would You like to be an Engineer? He has been a Fulbright Scholar, distinguished alumnus of Tau Beta Pi, and the Professor of the Year for CSUF in 1989. He was the first awarded ASCE Outstanding Civil Engineer and the first CSPE Outstanding Professional Engineer in the Central Valley and was awarded the Portrait of Success. A thankful student even dedicated Brahma Street in Bakersfield in honor of Dr. Brahma. He retired in 2003 after giving 23 years to the university. Dr. Brahma is survived by his wife of 48 years, Purnima and 2 sons and daughters-in-law; Charan, married to Priti, and Barun, married to Pavna. He has 3 grandchildren, Arun (14), Saya (11), and Rohan (9). Funeral ceremony is on Saturday February 8th at noon at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler, CA.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 7, 2020