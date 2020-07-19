Charlene Dilliard

Charlene was born in Littlefield, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Robert Dilliard; mother and father, Mabel and Chas Wood; her stepfather Armand Bini, brother Douglas Wood, niece Melanee Burchfield, and grandnephew Garrett Noblett. She is survived by her son James Christopher Dilliard and his wife Cathryn Dilliard, grandchildren Kevin, Kelley and Carson, daughter Traci Dilliard-Nolan and her husband Kevin Nolan, sister Jewel Noblett and her husband Roy Noblett, sister-in-law Mary Lee Wood, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Charlene spent her working life pursuing her passion as a high school educator in Madera and Clovis, California. She loved teaching and was energized by her students. She was selected Teacher of the Year at Clovis High School in 1984. She transitioned to private tutoring before retiring. Charlene and Jim enjoyed traveling, gatherings with friends and family, good food and good wine. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Poverello House will be gratefully accepted and can be sent directly to P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777. A private interment will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

