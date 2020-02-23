Charles A. McCarthy, Jr. passed away on January 23, 2020. A lifelong Fresno native, Charles was a member of one of the first graduating classes of San Joaquin Memorial High School, and after serving in the United States Air Force, obtained his BA in Journalism from what was then Fresno State College. Charles was a reporter and copy editor for the Fresno Bee for 43 years, retiring in 2009. Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna McClurg McCarthy; daughters Terri Ellis, Kim Picotti, and Michelle Ruffino; son-in-law Brian Ruffino; granddaughter Kellie Ellis; grandsons Jacob Ruffino, Jordan Ruffino, and Marshall Picotti; and the light of his life in his last months, great-grandson Cole Alexander Ellis. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020