Charles G. and Wilma E. (Walker) Weidinger made a lifelong commitment to each other when they married 75 years ago. They walked through life's ups and downs together and met death the same way within days of each other. Charlie went to heaven on July 17, 2019 and Wilma joined him there four days later on July 21st. They were both born near Billings MT and became sweethearts at the ages of 23 and 18. They married a year later in 1944 when Charlie was on a short leave from active duty in the Army. When the war ended, they settled in California and lived a full and wonderful life in various cities as they raised their eight children. They are survived by their children Ria Bills, Carolyn Amicone, Tim Weidinger (wife Rena), Cheryl Godwin (husband Bev), Steve Weidinger (wife Barb), Pat Weidinger (wife Sylvia) and Diane Clute (husband David). They were preceded in death by their son Alan Weidinger. They have 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. They leave behind a legacy of love and commitment, and were an inspiration to their many family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Clovis on 11/23/2019 at 11:00.