Charles Arthur Betts
1924 - 2020
Charles was born September 5, 1924 to Norman and Dorothy Betts and went home to be with his wife Eileen and Jesus on the morning of June 3, 2020. His health declined quickly during May and he passed with little pain. He served in the Navy during WWII from Oct 1942 through Jan 1946. Charles married Pearl Eileen Ruddock on Sept 13, 1946 and lived in Fresno since 1965. He retired from US Steel American Bridge after 23 years of service in 1985. He moved to San Joaquin Gardens in Fresno after Eileen passed on Christmas morning 2009. He enjoyed family, skiing, sailing, organ club, church activities, traveling, model trains and projects. He was devoted to Fresno First Baptist Church in various capacities. He loved the staff, his friends and life at San Joaquin Gardens. His surviving family celebrating his life through virtual memorial activities on Facebook are brothers Norm (Donna), Dick (Kirsten), sons Tom (Therese), Stan (Rodonna), Doug and Bob (Wattie). His cherished grandchildren are Tom (Diane), David (Jess), Greg (Heather), Justin (Jessica) and Christy. He has fifteen great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren. Search "Charles Betts" on Facebook

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
