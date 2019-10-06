Charles Earl Hiigel LCDR, USN Ret. passed away Tues. Sept. 24, 2019, at 96 years old. He was born Oct. 5, 1922 in Aberdeen S.D. Charlie was most proud of his service as a naval aviator in WWII and the Korean War, assigned to aircraft carriers U.S.S. Hornet, U.S.S. Lexington and U.S.S. Philippine Sea. He was awarded three Distinguished Flying Cross medals. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Bea, of 59 years. He is survived by son Charles Hiigel, daughters Sharon Hiigel and Chris DeFreitas, son-in-law Dennis DeFreitas and grandsons Mitch and Nic DeFreitas. Special thanks to the staff at Everspring Retirement Home for their support and care during the last 3 years. At Charlie's request there will be no service.