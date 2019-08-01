Chuck passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 78 in Fresno. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. Enos Sr. and Joycelyn R. Enos and brother Jerry. Chuck was a paint foreman for the FUSD. Chuck enjoyed camping with family, NASCAR, and bowling. Chuck is a member of the local US Bowling Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife Patricia, son Michael, daughter Julie and two sisters, Charlene Herring and Cathlene Enos. Services will be graveside at Fresno Memorial Gardens at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family would love you to share your memories at https://www.chapelof thelight.com/obituaries /Charles-Enos-Jr/#!/TributeWall