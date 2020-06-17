Charles Gardiner Jr.
Charles Joseph Gardiner, Jr., 64, a native of Fresno and resident of Madera 34 years passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 of a brief Illness. He was a truck driver since the age of 16, and retired from the Teamsters Union after more than 40 years of service. He drove for Foster Farms Dairy, Hobbs Parsons and Food Services of America. Charles also owned and operated Gardiner Landscape Maintenance in Fresno. He re-landscaped the Fulton Mall and was past President of the Fresno Gardeners Assn. He was a graduate of Roosevelt H.S. Class of 1974. He enjoyed Martial Arts and was a 3rd Degree Brown Belt. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and music. Charles was preceded by His Parents and a Great Grand Child. He is survived by his children: Brandee Bell of Fresno, Athena Gonzales and Danny of Madera, Charles Gardiner III of Madera and Caleb Gardiner and Antonia of Santa Cruz, CA. a Brother Mark Gardiner of S.C. Sisters Deborah Devlin-Hughes and Gayle Cacconie, both of Fresno. He also leaves behind, 12 Grandchildren and 1 Great Granddaughter. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Jay Chapel. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
1121 Roberts Avenue
Madera, CA 93637
(559) 674-8814
