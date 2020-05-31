Cdr. Charles Hastings Wadhams Jr., of Rochester New York, passed away peacefully in Fresno, California of natural causes on May 19, 2020. He was 93 years old. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Schaaff Wadhams, and his children Jean Wadhams Geller, William (Bill) Grant Wadhams, Charles (Tad) Hastings Wadhams III, Peter Schaaff Wadhams, and Andrew Wiltsie Wadhams, and their spouses Rick, Kate, Holly and Veronica, as well as 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved him very much. Charlie was born the youngest of three children to Charles H Wadhams Sr., and Marian Shafer Wadhams on August 31 st, 1926, in Brockport, New York. His sisters are Jane Kitchen and the late Patricia Crawford. He graduated from the Mount Herman School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving with the Pacific Fleet during World War II. In 1946 he attended the University of Rochester where he was a member of Psi Upsilon and earned his B.S. in Business Administration. In 1950 he attended the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California, and was then stationed at Pearl Harbor. He remained in the Naval Reserve until 1976, retiring as a Commander specializing in Warfare Crypt analysis. Charlie worked in the life insurance and financial planning industry as a General Agent in New York, Washington, DC, and Fresno, California. He was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table and the CLU. Charlie had a passion for serving his community. He was active in Boy Scouts, served as Senior Warden of St Columba's Church, was honored as a Paul Harris fellow by the North Fresno Rotary, served on the Grand Jury in Fresno (2006-2008), and was a Director of Summit Expeditions, a faith-based mountaineering experience. He was an avid genealogist and member of The Mayflower Society and The Society of the Cincinnati. His love for his grandchildren knew no bounds and at age 70 drew him to perform with his granddaughter Madi as Herr Drosselmeyer in the Fresno Ballet's production of The Nutcracker. He crushed it! Due to the unprecedented global pandemic, we are postponing a memorial gathering at this time. When appropriate, we will gather to celebrate his life. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Hinds Hospice of Fresno California, for their service and guidance. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Farewell Funeral Services. To view this obituary and leave messages of love visit www.Fare well.com

