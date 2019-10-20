Charles (Chuck) Glenn Herbert, 83, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Lincoln, MO. He was born on February 23, 1936 in Clovis, NM, the son of Glenn and Jewel (Mitchell) Herbert, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Brawley Union HS in Brawley, CA, 1954, and received his JD from Humphries School of Law in Fresno, CA. He is survived by his sister Dixie Lou Hall Moore, his sons David Herbert and Mitchell Herbert (Tanell), his daughter Julie Herbert, grandchildren Carlson and Taylor Herbert, Reilly (Lizzie) and Zanna Hyatt and his great granddaughter, Reilynn Jewel Hyatt. Chuck was an Honorary Member of the National Truck and Heavy Equipment Claims Council (NTHECC), a faithful servant in his church and community, and a Master Mason. He loved to read his bible, biographies, and spend time with family. Chuck never met a stranger, was a cowboy at heart, and was generous to all. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 26, 2019, at The Well Community Church Fig Garden, 4545 N. Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704, at 11:00 AM, with lunch to follow. Memorial contributions can be made to the NTHECC Scholarship Program, check payable to NTHECC Scholarship, "Chuck Herbert" memo, and mail to PO Box 5928 Fresno, CA 93755-5928; or to the Fresno Scottish Rite Language Center, call (559) 268-9631.