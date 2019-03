Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Hodges. View Sign

Charles B. Hodges passed away peacefully, at the age of 72, on February 23, 2019, after a long illness. Chuck was born on August 29, 1946, in Madera to Theodore and Mattie Hodges. He was the youngest of 13 children. He lived his first six years in Kerman and then moved to Norwalk where he remained until he was 17. When he was a senior in high school, he returned to the Valley and graduated from McLane High School in 1964. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Carlson, in 1966, and enlisted in the U.S. Charles B. Hodges passed away peacefully, at the age of 72, on February 23, 2019, after a long illness. Chuck was born on August 29, 1946, in Madera to Theodore and Mattie Hodges. He was the youngest of 13 children. He lived his first six years in Kerman and then moved to Norwalk where he remained until he was 17. When he was a senior in high school, he returned to the Valley and graduated from McLane High School in 1964. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Carlson, in 1966, and enlisted in the U.S. Army a couple of weeks later. After three years in the Army (and time in Vietnam), he returned to Fresno and completed his college degree and teaching credential at Fresno State College. He was a proud Bulldog the rest of his life. His beloved daughter, Lisa, was born in 1970 and his beloved daughter, Marci, was born in 1973. His entire world revolved around God, family and country. He attended Northeast Assembly of God Church for 40 years. Chuck taught 9th grade History and Geography at Wawona Jr. High for eight years and his students loved him! During his summers off he would challenge himself to learn something new, such as teaching himself to play the guitar and obtaining a General Contractor's license. One summer he taught himself to fly and earned his pilot's license. He loved to fly with family and friends. In 1979, he bought "Hodges Electric" from his brothers and became a small business owner for the next 30 years. He always gave God the credit for his success and for the many hard working employees with whom he was blessed. He loved working with his brothers throughout the years! His parents and 10 siblings preceded him in death. Left to honor his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Janet, and daughters, Lisa Negrete and husband Jeff, and Marci Deck and husband Todd. He also leaves six beautiful grandchildren: Kyle, Carlie, Chloe, Cayden, Emmi and Landry; siblings Kay Davis of Oklahoma and Huey Hodges of Clovis; and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at Farewell Funeral Service on Tuesday, March 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at Northeast Assembly of God (4386 N. Chestnut Ave, Fresno, 93726). Remembrances may be made in Charles' honor to Northeast Assembly of God or to the (P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675). Religious Service Information Northeast Assembly of God

4386 N Chestnut Ave

Fresno, CA 93726

