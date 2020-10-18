Charles Howard Story

April 17, 1928 - October 4, 2020

Kerman, California - Charles "Howard" Story, 92, of Kerman, CA, passed away on October 4, 2020. Howard was born in Dos Palos, and grew up in Fresno. He was with the Fresno Police Department for 20 years. After retiring, he farmed his vineyards in Kerman.

Howard lived a full life with a passion for flying. He married his wife Lila in 1963 and they split their time in Kerman and Mulege, Baja California, while traveling throughout the United States and the World. An active member of the local Rotary, he took pride in being able to give back to the community.

Howard is survived by his wife Lila of 57 years, his children Karen Rinaldi and her husband Lou, Kim Story, her daughter Carly and granddaughter Sophie, and Gordon Bizieff with his wife Victoria, and their son Alec.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Kerman Lutheran Church.





