Chuck Ideta passed away surrounded by his family at his home on July 11, 2020. He was born in Exeter, CA on September 1, 1922. The family returned to the Central California area after the war. He met Jean Ninomiya and they were married in 1952. Chuck farmed in Fowler and Del Rey until he was 80 years old. He was especially proud of his family and his delicious home grown vegetables. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Jean, parents Kitaro and Eki Ideta, his siblings Taye (Mas) Yamashita, Takashi (Anne) Ideta, Mieko (Tsugio) Sano and Yoshio Ideta. Chuck is survived by his three children Patti Oshita and husband Rev. Bob, Dyan Yee and husband Dennis and Rick and wife Stacy Ideta. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Trevor Ideta and wife Aly Ideta, Marissa Yee and Gaven Ideta. The family would like to thank Dad's first caregiver, Wanda Jeung, and Dad's most compassionate caregiver Imelda Vergara who was so lovingly dedicated to him. Due to the current health protocols and with concern for the safety of friends & family, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers or Koden the family would like to encourage gifting to one's favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store