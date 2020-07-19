1/1
Charles Ideta
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chuck Ideta passed away surrounded by his family at his home on July 11, 2020. He was born in Exeter, CA on September 1, 1922. The family returned to the Central California area after the war. He met Jean Ninomiya and they were married in 1952. Chuck farmed in Fowler and Del Rey until he was 80 years old. He was especially proud of his family and his delicious home grown vegetables. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Jean, parents Kitaro and Eki Ideta, his siblings Taye (Mas) Yamashita, Takashi (Anne) Ideta, Mieko (Tsugio) Sano and Yoshio Ideta. Chuck is survived by his three children Patti Oshita and husband Rev. Bob, Dyan Yee and husband Dennis and Rick and wife Stacy Ideta. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Trevor Ideta and wife Aly Ideta, Marissa Yee and Gaven Ideta. The family would like to thank Dad's first caregiver, Wanda Jeung, and Dad's most compassionate caregiver Imelda Vergara who was so lovingly dedicated to him. Due to the current health protocols and with concern for the safety of friends & family, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers or Koden the family would like to encourage gifting to one's favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved