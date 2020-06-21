On June 13, 2020 Charles Ivazian, loving husband and beloved father passed away at the age of 74 In Fresno, Ca. Preceded by his father and mother, Jack and Roxie Ivazian. Charles leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Marian; son Matthew and daughter-in-law Jennie and grandchildren Roxie and Estelle; daughter Kimberly and son-in-law Gary. Charles is also survived by his sister Susan Agazarian and family, Gary, Jimmy and Alan; and many cousins and dear friends. Charles was a hard working man, a talented craftsman and an avid lover of music. The most selfless of men; known for his sweet, kind and jolly soul. He was truly loved by all. The most beautiful person in the room, is the one with the kindest heart....

Donations can be sent to HOPE Animal Foundation. 5490 W Spruce Ave Fresno 93722