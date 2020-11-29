Charles Jensen

April 30, 1934 - November 17, 2020

Grand Island, Nebraska - Charles A. "Chuck" Jensen was born in Pawnee City, Nebraska in 1934 to Julius Ambros Jensen and Inez Marie Johnson Jensen. While growing up in Pawnee City, Chuck enjoyed helping at the Jensen Mercantile Company, a store owned by his father, Julius, and uncle, Nelson Jensen. As a young boy, he showed great interest in sports. His parents soon began driving him to Beatrice for golf lessons. While in high school, Chuck was a three-year starter in basketball and football and qualified twice for Nebraska's state track meet. He also played baseball and golf during the summers.

After graduating from Pawnee City High School, Chuck attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln where he played on the gold team, basketball team, and was a member of the University's "N" Club.

In the summer of 1962, Chuck began teaching English at Reedley High School in Reedley, California, where his passion for teaching, as well as coaching golf and basketball came into fruition. As head basketball coach at Reedley High, Mr. Jensen became known as one of the most successful coaches in California's San Joaquin Valley. During those years, the Reedley Pirates were league champions eight times and placed second twice. Under his direction, the Pirates made the Valley finals four times and won the titles in 1965 and 1966. Jensen's record was 176-51.

Mr. Jensen then took his love of sports and began focusing on broadcasting. In 1972, Mr. Jensen moved to Visalia, California, where he taught English at Mr. Whitney High School while working as a sports announcer on the radio. Over the years, he was a broadcaster for KRDU and KONG radio. Mr. Jensen was once quoted as saying, "Sports is a number one passion with me. I can't ever remember not being interested in sports."

Once retiring from teaching, Chuck moved back to his home state of Nebraska and settled in Grand Island. His last years were spent offering sports camps during the summer and mentoring local athletes. When not dribbling a basketball, Chuck could always be found on the golf course.

Coach Jensen was always a humble man, saying his coaching success was not related as much to his coaching ability as it was to being fortunate to having talented players. His former athletes beg to differ. He was a mentor, guiding them on and off the field. He instilled in them to discover the best in everything and make use of it, stay one step ahead of any competitor but keep respect for his effort, and keep goals high while striving for the best.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Inez Jensen. Leaving to morn his loss are thousands of former students and athletes, whose lives were touched by this compassionate man. Mr. Jensen truly demonstrated the highest qualities in the teaching profession and his personal actions matched his high principles. Reedley High School's 1969 yearbook's dedication to Mr. Jensen reads "His understanding of his students and his ability to relate with them, not only as a teacher but as a friend, all combined to make Mr. Jensen an exemplary educator."





