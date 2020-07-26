1/1
1926 - 2020
Chuck, known as "Zing", was born to Italian immigrants Tony and Anna Zingarelli in Worcester, MA on August 18, 1926. In 1929, his family moved to Fresno where his Aunt Annie and Uncle Nick were already successful farmers. He grew up on the West Side, known as Little Italy, and graduated from Edison High in 1944. Later that year Chuck married his high school sweetheart Billie Kafka. In 1947 they welcomed daughter Rene and moved to Long Beach in 1948, where Chuck learned his trade as a bricklayer. In 1952 he was drafted to the Army and was honorably discharged in 1953. Following his divorce he met and married Margie Christensen of Easton. They had 3 children, Kris, Joe & Joni. In 1954, Chuck started Zingarelli Masonry, working for Spano & Farina Homes. He moved to Shell Beach in 1975 with his wife Billie, whom he remarried in 1966. Upon his retirement in 1990, they bought a house on a golf course in Tigard, OR and enjoyed their passion of playing golf daily. In 2010 when Billie died, Chuck returned to Fresno, so he could be close to 3 of his children, grandchildren, old friends and family. He passed away peacefully on July 15 surrounded by the love and kindness of his family and caregivers, to whom we are truly grateful. Chuck was a great father and a wonderful man. He will be dearly missed. He lived his life one brick at a time and famously expressed "WHAT ARE YOU GONNA DO? THAT'S LIFE." Chuck is preceded in death by his parents Tony & Anna, brother Danny & his wife Benny & brother-in-law Stan Harvill. Chuck is survived by sister Ana Harvill of Hermosa Beach Ca, 4 children Rene Zingarelli of Portland Or. Kris & Dina Zingarelli, Joe & Teri Zingarelli, Joni Zingarelli (all of Fresno) 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren & 4 great-great grandchildren. Funeral at St Peters private service due to the Covid.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
