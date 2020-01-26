Charles Peterson

Service Information
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Clovis Community Cemetery
Obituary
Charles was born in Buffalo, MO. He worked for the Clovis Unified School District for 31 years, and was the Director of Adult and Vocational Education for 29 years. He was an active member of ACSA throughout his career.

He is survived by his wife Genevieve; son Doug (wife Anoush); daughters Jody, Jamie, Pamela (husband Mike); sister Shirley Dame; five granddaughters and seven great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at the Clovis Community Cemetery on Thursday, January 30th at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In memory of Charles Peterson" to Bethesda Lutheran Communities, 600 Hoffmann Dr., Watertown, WI 53094.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 26, 2020
