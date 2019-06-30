Charles was born on May 14, 1922 in Kingfisher, OK. He passed away on June 16, 2019 at his home in Auberry, CA, where so many of his friends and family visited him and enjoyed the stunning view from his living room. Charles is survived by five sons and one daughter and their spouses: Jim and Betsy, Patti and Chet, Don and Susan, Mike and Trisha, Kenny and Carol, John and Pat and nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kindness, analytical and inventive mind, quiet strength and his perfect timing in telling his humorous stories. Charles founded the Yoga Center of Fresno in 1968. Known as Yogi Shalom, he has impacted so many with his sessions of "Yoga of the Old Masters". Please read more about Charles at www.neptunesocietyfresno.com A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Friday July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at 929 Harvard Ave. in Clovis, CA Remembrances may be made to the .
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019