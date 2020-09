Charles, 79 years of age, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29.

He is survived by Sue, his wife of 58 years, his son Billy Shipley and his family. His life's work was winning souls to Christ. At the age of 17, he embarked on his life of ministry. It took him from the Central Valley of California to the mission fields of the Philippines.

A Graveside Service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 am.